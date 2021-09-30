CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Luna’s steps back from South Side grocery project

By Robert Chappell
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luna’s Grocery will no longer be the anchor tenant at a major development on South Park Street, the City of Madison announced in a press release Thursday. In 2019, the city awarded a contract to Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises to develop the former Truman Olson Army Reserve Center at 1402 South Park Street into a 30,000-square foot grocery, 150 apartments and a 345-space parking garage. One of the contingencies of the contract was that Rule would be required to secure a grocery partner, as the Pick’n’Save nearby is slated for demolition to make way for a new SSM Health clinic, and community leaders wanted to avoid the neighborhood becoming a food desert.

madison365.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Madison365

Dane County extends face covering emergency order to November

Dane County health officials announced Monday that they are extending the countywide mask mandate until Nov. 5. No changes were made to the existing face-covering order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building, where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

One City Schools to name its campuses after longtime supporters

One City Schools, Inc. announced Thursday that it will name its two school locations in Dane County after prominent business leaders — Madison philanthropist and businesswoman Pleasant Rowland and Joseph Krupp, Diane Grove and their family — who have provided significant support to its schools since the organization was founded in 2014.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Goodman Community Center CEO Letesha Nelson

Letesha Nelson, the new Director of the Goodman Community Center, is this week’s featured guest on the Black Oxygen podcast. We cover a wide range of topics in our conversation including Letesha’s educational journey, parenting, self-forgiveness, and authentic leadership. We also discuss Goodman Community Center’s role in supporting holistic education for the entire family. During our conversation, Letesha says, “Goodman is all the things I needed when I was a single mom on welfare.” Listen with an open heart and open mind – and get to learn about a new leader in Madison, WI – Letesha Nelson.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy