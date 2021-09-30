Luna’s steps back from South Side grocery project

Luna’s Grocery will no longer be the anchor tenant at a major development on South Park Street, the City of Madison announced in a press release Thursday. In 2019, the city awarded a contract to Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises to develop the former Truman Olson Army Reserve Center at 1402 South Park Street into a 30,000-square foot grocery, 150 apartments and a 345-space parking garage. One of the contingencies of the contract was that Rule would be required to secure a grocery partner, as the Pick’n’Save nearby is slated for demolition to make way for a new SSM Health clinic, and community leaders wanted to avoid the neighborhood becoming a food desert.