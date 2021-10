Drive-up flu shot clinics are up & running THIS week here in our Golden triangle. Tomorrow, Tuesday, the "clinic" will be in Choteau, from 11 until 1, at the south side of the Choteau Pavilion, 306 1st St. N.E. There'll also be a flu shot clinic at the Pondera Health Department tomorrow on (Tuesday) from 10 until 6. Fairfield will have their clinic this Wednesday, at the Fairfield LDS Church parking lot from 11 until 1 o'clock. Now, more than ever, an ounce of prevention (a flu shot) is worth a pound of care.

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 12 HOURS AGO