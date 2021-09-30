New Knowledge Base for Internal Frequently Asked Employee Questions Launches from QKnow

Nonprofit leaders – and so many others – are being offered new opportunities to collaborate; new funding; and new demands on their time, relationships and resources. It all might be for the good of the community, but can you rise to the occasion? Should you? Can you really do what others are asking you to do? When you are asked to “step up” in a new way, take a moment to ask a few questions.

