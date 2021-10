For all those who criticized him, ridiculed him and even called him names, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had his answer Saturday night in the fearsome arena they call Tiger Stadium. It might have been the game of his life. Nix fought his heart out and brought his team back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit and 9-point fourth-quarter deficit to take down LSU 24-19 and end a long and bitter streak at Tiger Stadium. where the Tigers had lost 10 straight over the last 22 years.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO