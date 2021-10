The gap between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs is shrinking in the top 25 rankings. Georgia picked up four first-place votes in the recent poll to chip away at Bama’s lead. More importantly, the Bulldogs have tied the Crimson Tide atop the National Championship futures board, implying that the betting market sees them identical. Bama and Georgia highlight the top nine ranked teams, all undefeated through the early part of the season. At least two of those teams will leave Week 5 with a loss. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9) and Cincinnati Bearcats (7) square off in South Bend, while the Bulldogs (2) host the surprising 4-0 Arkansas Razorbacks (8). Those matchups could change the dynamic of the top 10 as we head into the thick of the college football season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO