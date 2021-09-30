Campout edition of Valley of the Vapors returns this weekend in Hot Springs, plus Friday night gallery walk and an arts and crafts fair
FRIDAY 10/1-SATURDAY 10/2. Cedar Glades Park, Hot Springs. Free-$200. Traditionally a mid-March affair, this independent music fest in Hot Springs has made an art of luring bands on their way to and from the behemoth South by Southwest festival in Austin. After a long COVID-induced hiatus, Valley of the Vapors is forging ahead this fall and, for the first time in its history, it’ll be a campout.arktimes.com
