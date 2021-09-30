Campout edition of Valley of the Vapors returns this weekend in Hot Springs, plus Friday night gallery walk and an arts and crafts fair

What defines a piece of art as “outsider” or “folk” can be pretty nebulous. Grounds for argument, even! The phrase “naive art” seems especially incomplete at best, insulting at worst, right? But one way to think about outsider art is that it’s created by people whose training didn’t happen in a mainstream art institution, or whose artmaking is removed from the network of galleries and auctions and collectors in the city centers of Paris and Tokyo and New York. It’s that spirit of artmaking that’s on display in October at UA Little Rock’s Windgate Center of Art and Design — as a press release put it, full of works from “creative people that have not always had representation in the established institutions of the art world. Their voices engage in spiritual storytelling, philosophical, political, and pop culture commentary. Functioning outside the social norms, these artists have important messages to communicate.”

