While the Demon's Souls remake has been looking great on PlayStation 5, many are wondering if we'll ever see it come to PC. Fans of From Software's Demon's Souls were pretty excited when the game was revealed to be getting a remake during the PlayStation 5 reveal event in June 2020. The game was a launch title for the new console, and saw many players revisiting the kingdom of Boletaria and many more checking it out for the first time. With Bluepoint Games leading the charge, the remake has been well received. Many have praised the game's modernized graphics that truly showcases the power of next gen.

