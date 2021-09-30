CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sheila Mahony

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Village welcomes Sheila Mahony to its leadership team as their Director of Development. Sheila has served in both development- and program-oriented leadership roles at several non-profit organizations, both overseas and locally. Her expertise centers on education and family services programming. Sheila is a Colorado native and attended CU Boulder, then earned an M.A. in International Development from American University in Washington, DC.

