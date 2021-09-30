CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3H Group and LBA Hospitality form strategic alliance for future growth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLBA Hospitality, based in Dothan, Ala., and 3H Group, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced the formation of their new strategic alliance, which empowers LBA Hospitality and 3H Group to enlarge their respective companies while remaining focused on expansion of their hotel management platform. As evident from historic accomplishments, both companies are leaders in hospitality management and development, and this alliance sets them up for continued success as they merge their shared vision and expertise.

The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
