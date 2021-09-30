3H Group and LBA Hospitality form strategic alliance for future growth

LBA Hospitality, based in Dothan, Ala., and 3H Group, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced the formation of their new strategic alliance, which empowers LBA Hospitality and 3H Group to enlarge their respective companies while remaining focused on expansion of their hotel management platform. As evident from historic accomplishments, both companies are leaders in hospitality management and development, and this alliance sets them up for continued success as they merge their shared vision and expertise.