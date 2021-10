MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Friday, personal care assistants in Minnesota will see a pay raise. The increase is a result of an agreement between the state and the Service Employees International Union as part of the 2021 legislative session, and raises the minimum wage for PCAs from $13.25 to $14.40. It will then increase again on July 1, 2022 to $15.25. “Thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities rely on personal care assistants to maintain their in-home services and quality of life,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “This wage increase recognizes the hard work of PCAs, helps ensure that this essential work is sustainable for...

