Economy

Mark Fraioli

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company recently launched to transform select service and extended stay hotel investing, announced recent executive hire as the firm continues to grow. Mark Faioli joins as Managing Directors, leading a team with a targeted strategy to build the Mission Hill portfolio. Mark...

www.hospitalitynet.org

hospitalitynet.org

David Dietz

OpenKey, the industry standard for universal Digital Key in hotels, welcomes David Dietz as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Dietz brings more than 25 years of software development experience with demonstrated results in interoperability and scaling of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. Dietz comes to OpenKey from Crossover for Work,...
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Hotel & Leisure Advisors as Consultant

John Zangas, CHIA brings his expertise in project management, market analysis, and sales organization. He prepares appraisals, market feasibility studies, economic impact studies, and impact studies throughout the United States. Prior to joining H&LA, John worked for nearly 30 years for Marriott Hotels & Resorts in sales and marketing, as well as in management positions at various Marriott hotels. John oversaw the successful opening of over 100 hotels in United States and Canada. He has a track record of building functional relationships between sales, operations, and construction, which was critical to his success with hotel openings. In addition, John brings excellent leadership success with on property and remote sales teams. John is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree from the School of Hospitality Business. He is a registered Real Estate Appraiser Assistant in Ohio.
Hartford Business

Mark Maybury

I advise the CEO and executive leaders on strategic technological threats and opportunities and am responsible for the corporate innovation strategy. I chair the tech council working across the company’s businesses and functions and ensure access to all elements of the global technology ecosystem. I have helped oversee the incubation...
hospitalitynet.org

Building Success in Partnership: Staybridge Suites

Our upscale extended stay brand, Staybridge Suites delivers warm, welcoming modern comforts, a thoughtful experience created by a genuinely caring team and an authentic sense of community that makes guests feel completely at home. The brand offers owners the opportunity to maximise ROI through driving cost efficiencies such as a lean staffing model, a limited F&B outlet and reduced operational cost.
hospitalitynet.org

David O’Donoghue

Cabot, developer and operator of luxury residential, resort and golf destinations, announced today that esteemed industry expert, David O'Donoghue, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Hospitality. In this role, O'Donoghue will work closely with Cabot CEO and Co-founder Ben Cowan-Dewar to lead the growth of Cabot's expanding portfolio of world-class...
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
Austonia

Forbes 400 names seven Austin billionaires while two bite the dust

The 2021 Forbes 400 is here and the rich are getting richer—the 400 richest Americans got 40% wealthier and the cutoff to make the list is higher than ever before at $2.9 billion. The jump cost Austin two slots on the list but out of the 37 Texan billionaires, seven of them call the capital city home.
hospitalitynet.org

Karim Malak

Karim Malak has been named CEO of EasyHotel and is expected to join the budget hotel group in December. His appointment follows the death of former general manager François Bacchetta, who died earlier this year at the age of 56. Mr. Malak will leave the Adagio aparthotel group, where he...
CBS New York

‘Juntos Crecemos’ Program Helps Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. (credit: CBS2) But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super scared,” said Rich Berroa. A 2020...
hospitalitynet.org

Nicolas Senes

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Banten, Indonesia. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay has appointed Nicolas Senes to the new position of Resort Manager, providing additional leadership as the Resort continues to upgrade its facilities and experiences. Nicolas will be responsible for the Food & Beverage, Rooms and Engineering divisions, reporting to General Manager Uday Rao.
hospitalitynet.org

arena4finance partners with US experts, Ascend, to offer HFTP certificates

Arena4finance is proud to introduce the arrival of a new online course for the hospitality industry: ‘A deep dive into the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI)’. This demanding new course is offered in partnership with the US based association, the Hospitality Financial & Technology Professionals (HFTP),...
hospitalitynet.org

Servant Leadership: What type of leader are you?

Engaging in servant leadership can promote empowerment in your employees and secure better outcomes for your business. Are you ready to make an important mind shift regarding the professional working paradigm and figure out what kind of leader you are? Authoritarian or participative?. Servant Leadership: What is it?. Servant leadership...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
hospitalitynet.org

SiteMinder Partners With Digital Marketing Leaders To Open Up The Full Direct Booking Opportunity For Hotels

SiteMinder, the world’s leading open hotel commerce platform, has partnered with the travel industry’s digital marketing leaders to open up the full direct booking opportunity for its more than 32,000 hotel customers. The partnerships form part of Plug-in Apps—an extension of the SiteMinder Booking Engine—which brings digital marketing to the hands of hoteliers for the first time and allows them to build their own technology stack.
