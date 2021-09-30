SDOG Could Be Value Investors’ Best Friend

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is higher by 16.91% year-to-date, an advantage of 71 basis points over the S&P 500. Some of SDOG’s out-performance is attributable to its status as a value fund, and that’s been a useful trait to sport in 2021. After a more than decade-long run of futility against growth stocks, value equities started perking up about a year ago. While the move higher hasn’t been in a straight line, strength in value stocks is encouraging to some market observes, and some believe that the recent strength exhibited by value names could be the start of something more substantive.