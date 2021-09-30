CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Wilbert

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company recently launched to transform select service and extended stay hotel investing, announced recent executive hire as the firm continues to grow. Mike Wilbert joins as Managing Director, leading a team with a targeted strategy to build the Mission Hill portfolio. Mike...

www.hospitalitynet.org

hospitalitynet.org

Tom Barber

Tom Barber brings decades of deep hospitality experience to Mission Hill. He is a highly accomplished C level executive with a career that has focused on finance, operations, strategy, sales, and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he served as Global Chief Development Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest global franchisor of hotels, where he had direct global responsibility for Sales and Design and Construction. As head of Corporate Development for Wyndham Worldwide, he led the spinoff of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from Wyndham Worldwide, the $2 billion acquisition of La Quinta Hotels & Resorts, and the $1.3 billion divestiture of European Rentals, among other transactions. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Credit Suisse. Tom earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Washington.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

David Dietz

OpenKey, the industry standard for universal Digital Key in hotels, welcomes David Dietz as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Dietz brings more than 25 years of software development experience with demonstrated results in interoperability and scaling of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. Dietz comes to OpenKey from Crossover for Work,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
hospitalitynet.org

Cristina Scott

CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today announces the appointment of Cristina Scott as Head of its Financial Services unit effectively immediately. Based in Southlake, Texas, Cristina will report to Nick Vournakis, Head of the CWT Global Customer Group. Prior to her appointment, Cristina was Vice President of Global Operations at CWT Meetings & Events, the award-winning global corporate meetings & events management service.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Hotel & Leisure Advisors as Consultant

Chris Ballou, CHIA prepares appraisals, market feasibility studies, economic impact studies, and impact studies throughout the United States. Chris has an extensive background in hospitality operations, both as General Manager for the Great Wolf Lodge and as a board member of the Convention and Visitors bureaus in both Sandusky and Traverse City. He also has a strong financial background from his time spent in financial management with Great Wolf Resorts, a Sheraton full-service hotel, and a Six Flags Amusement park. Chris holds a dual Bachelor's degree from Kent State University in Accounting and Business Management and Management Information Systems. He is a registered Real Estate Appraiser Assistant in Ohio.
ECONOMY
State
Colorado State
bizjournals

Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships and cost estimating.
CONSTRUCTION
hospitalitynet.org

Rick Fidel

Rosewood Miramar Beach, one of the world's most luxurious oceanfront resorts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Fidel to managing director. In this role, Fidel will oversee all aspects of the beloved seaside resort, including the world-class food and beverage program headlined by acclaimed signature restaurant Caruso's and the Forbes Five-star Sense®, A Rosewood Spa.
LIFESTYLE
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
Austonia

Forbes 400 names seven Austin billionaires while two bite the dust

The 2021 Forbes 400 is here and the rich are getting richer—the 400 richest Americans got 40% wealthier and the cutoff to make the list is higher than ever before at $2.9 billion. The jump cost Austin two slots on the list but out of the 37 Texan billionaires, seven of them call the capital city home.
CBS New York

‘Juntos Crecemos’ Program Helps Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. (credit: CBS2) But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super scared,” said Rich Berroa. A 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hospitalitynet.org

Chris Ferrier

Chris Ferrier, has been appointed Executive Chef of Lansdowne Resort located in Leesburg, Virginia. Ferrier is an accomplished food and beverage hospitality executive with a successful history of leading profitable Food & Beverage operations in large hotels, resorts and inclusive outlets and meeting space. Ferrier joins Lansdowne most recently from...
LEESBURG, VA
Economy
hospitalitynet.org

Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments Integrates BeyondTV GuestCast to Deliver Personalized and Convenient Guestroom Entertainment

Rome, Italy - BeyondTV GuestCast (BTV), a full-service provider of guestroom entertainment services and solutions, has announced the successful implementation of its BeyondTV GuestCast in-room entertainment solution in Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments. A newly opened property located just minutes away from the center of Rome. Designed to fit the needs of long-term and short-term guests alike, the property delivers the tranquility and privacy of an apartment without sacrificing the superior services and amenities of a 4-star hotel. By adopting BeyondTV GuestCast in the property’s modern suites, Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments is set to further promote comfort, connectivity and personalized control in guest rooms.
ENTERTAINMENT
hospitalitynet.org

Building Success in Partnership: Staybridge Suites

Our upscale extended stay brand, Staybridge Suites delivers warm, welcoming modern comforts, a thoughtful experience created by a genuinely caring team and an authentic sense of community that makes guests feel completely at home. The brand offers owners the opportunity to maximise ROI through driving cost efficiencies such as a lean staffing model, a limited F&B outlet and reduced operational cost.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Servant Leadership: What type of leader are you?

Engaging in servant leadership can promote empowerment in your employees and secure better outcomes for your business. Are you ready to make an important mind shift regarding the professional working paradigm and figure out what kind of leader you are? Authoritarian or participative?. Servant Leadership: What is it?. Servant leadership...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Linchris Hotel Corporation Opens DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North

There's a new cookie in town. DoubleTree by Hilton and Linchris Hotel Corporation announced the opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North. Formerly, Sheraton Silver Spring, this hotel will continue to offer guests the exceptional level of service they have enjoyed as part of the Hilton Worldwide portfolio with the added DoubleTree brand benefits of a signature warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival, and the industry-recognized culture of CARE (Create A Rewarding Experience for our guests) Program.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Nobody Asked Me, But… No. 255: Hotel History: Shelton Hotel, New York

Hotel History: Shelton Hotel, New York, N.Y. (1,200 rooms) Few skyscrapers were as admired as the 1924 Shelton Hotel, at Lexington Avenue and 49th Street, now the New York Marriott East Side. Critics agreed that its picturesque 35-story façade and unusual setback design pointed the way of the future for the skyscraper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

