Mike Wilbert

Tom Barber brings decades of deep hospitality experience to Mission Hill. He is a highly accomplished C level executive with a career that has focused on finance, operations, strategy, sales, and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he served as Global Chief Development Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest global franchisor of hotels, where he had direct global responsibility for Sales and Design and Construction. As head of Corporate Development for Wyndham Worldwide, he led the spinoff of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from Wyndham Worldwide, the $2 billion acquisition of La Quinta Hotels & Resorts, and the $1.3 billion divestiture of European Rentals, among other transactions. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Credit Suisse. Tom earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Washington.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO