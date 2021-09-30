The Potential Problem With The Safety Score: Numbers Aren’t Everything

Lately, it seems that Consumer Reports isn’t that fond of Tesla. In the latest example, Consumer Reports (CR) claimed that Tesla’s new Safety Score could lead to unsafe driving, and it included a tweet from a well known anonymous anti-Tesla conspiracy theorist who insinuated that Tesla drivers would be risking people’s lives by trying to get high Safety Scores. Anti-Tesla conspiracy theorists have targeted Tesla owners and supporters — including myself — over the past couple of years. So, I have to wonder, by actually amplifying these voices and platforms, what is CR‘s motive here? Or are the people doing this unaware of the broader context and history?

