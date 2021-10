In March 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate spiked to 15% as the first wave of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused many businesses to take drastic measures — laying off workers while they temporarily or permanently closed — to survive the turbulent times ahead. According to the August 2021 jobs report, U.S. unemployment has fallen and is now hovering around 5.4%, but it is still higher than the 3.5% level pre-pandemic. Manufacturing jobs are still down 433,000 jobs from their February 2020 pre-pandemic peak level. Many people, particularly in regions of the United States where the Delta Variant is raging, are still nervous to return to work and be in close contact with other people.

