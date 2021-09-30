11600 North 75th Ave.

2 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,890 SF Townhouse located in Santa Fe II with Community Pool/Spa and Golf Course - Spacious single level patio home in desirable Santa Fe II community. Beautiful open floor plan features large great room with wood burning fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Dual Master floor plan. Master suite features his/her sinks, large walk in closest & private covered patio. Second Bedroom features walk in closet, and front patio. Santa Fe II offers two pools, spas and a community center. It is located in central Scottsdale in the very first up-scale master-planned community of McCormick Ranch. Community includes beautiful 36-hole golf course, lakes, public trails & more! This is the perfect patio home and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale.
Comments / 0