Chris Ballou, CHIA prepares appraisals, market feasibility studies, economic impact studies, and impact studies throughout the United States. Chris has an extensive background in hospitality operations, both as General Manager for the Great Wolf Lodge and as a board member of the Convention and Visitors bureaus in both Sandusky and Traverse City. He also has a strong financial background from his time spent in financial management with Great Wolf Resorts, a Sheraton full-service hotel, and a Six Flags Amusement park. Chris holds a dual Bachelor's degree from Kent State University in Accounting and Business Management and Management Information Systems. He is a registered Real Estate Appraiser Assistant in Ohio.

