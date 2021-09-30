1251 E Hermosa Dr 21196670
3 Bedroom in Tempe McClintock & US 60 - Kitchen shows beautiful including granite counter tops, maple cabinets and stove/dishwasher, tile flooring throughout, energy efficient windows and more! This beauty won't be on the market long. Properties must be taken within 14 days of application. Tenant is responsible for first $50 of service call. Additional fees may apply see lessor's website. www.caballeroaz.com for more information Leasing (480)892-1802.www.oucampus.org
Comments / 0