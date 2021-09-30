CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1251 E Hermosa Dr 21196670

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom in Tempe McClintock & US 60 - Kitchen shows beautiful including granite counter tops, maple cabinets and stove/dishwasher, tile flooring throughout, energy efficient windows and more! This beauty won't be on the market long. Properties must be taken within 14 days of application. Tenant is responsible for first $50 of service call. Additional fees may apply see lessor's website. www.caballeroaz.com for more information Leasing (480)892-1802.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

19700 North 76th Street Unit 2063

Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhouse in Village at Grayhawk - North Scottsdale, a vacationer's paradise, boasts numerous hiking trails at nearby McDowell Mountains, hip and upscale shopping and restaurants at DC Ranch, public and private golf courses, and nationally renowned restaurants from Southwestern fare to Asian-inspired cuisine. Stay at the exclusive Village at Grayhawk in your two-bedroom/ two-bath deluxe townhouse that sleeps up to six guests, with two twin beds in the second bedroom. This fully furnished, spacious and elegantly appointed 1,400-square foot residence is steps away from the contemporary-designed fitness center, sparkling blue pool and relaxing hot tub. Welcome to the perfect Getaway at Grayhawk.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

7713 North Via De Calma

2 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,890 SF Townhouse located in Santa Fe II with Community Pool/Spa and Golf Course - Spacious single level patio home in desirable Santa Fe II community. Beautiful open floor plan features large great room with wood burning fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Dual Master floor plan. Master suite features his/her sinks, large walk in closest & private covered patio. Second Bedroom features walk in closet, and front patio. Santa Fe II offers two pools, spas and a community center. It is located in central Scottsdale in the very first up-scale master-planned community of McCormick Ranch. Community includes beautiful 36-hole golf course, lakes, public trails & more! This is the perfect patio home and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale.
GOLF
oucampus.org

7523 N. Via de la Campana

Heart of McCormick Ranch. Great property, vaulted ceilings, nice private backyard, quiet area, close to shopping, walking, and freeway access.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2202 E. TAYLOR ST

24th street Roosevelt - Small 5 unit complex, single level, all tile flooring, fresh paint, central AC, private rear patio, ready to rent, easy qualify small pets ok w/ deposit 602 230 8125 or apply www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2202 E. TAYLOR ST 02. 1. 1. 875.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tempe Mcclintock#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
oucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

1914 W Hayward Ave

Single Level - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, nice private backyard facing into the courtyard. Courtyard is being remodeled to have the pool area updated, nice area for BBQ and picnics. Great big shade tree. Requirements: 3.5 times income...
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

17625 N. 114TH LANE

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Surprise Home Near Bell Rd. & Ave. Of The Arts - Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3 bedroom home in a quaint neighborhood with tree lined streets. upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the great room and private outdoor patio. all bedrooms upstairs and vary spacious. cozy loft area complete with built in desk. the nearby community park features a playground, basketball court, and swimming pool. Come see before it's gone!***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

909 W Colter St

Spacious 2x2 - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1815 E. Sheridan St.

Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bath in Central Phoenix - 1815 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. This...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

15212 N. 90th Ave.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH 2-STORY HOME IN PEORIA*** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 1465 square feet and is located at Summerwind in Peoria. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with double closets and separate tub/shower & double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and grass landscaping in the front yard.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4808 N. 24th Street Unit 1324

Fabulous Optima Biltmore 13th Floor! - This unit has two bedrooms and two baths plus a den and wood-look tile plank flooring throughout. It is on the 13th Floor and has AMAZING views from the west to the NE. Optima Biltmore is the luxury location for those who like high-rise living in the Biltmore. The complex has underground, secured parking and a fitness center and entertainment/party room available as well.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Spacious One Bedroom Near Metro Center - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Hour Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 833-4125 x34. *Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

1901 E. Osborn RD

Beautiful spacious floor plans! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

12450 W San Juan Ave

4 bedroom 2 bath one story home in Wigwam Creek is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath one story home in Wigwam Creek is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, brand new paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, huge walk in pantry, double sinks in master bath and separate tub and walk in shower. It also features ceiling fans, covered patio and a large backyard. Property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

11600 North 75th Ave.

Stop looking start living - Here at Napa Place close to shopping centers, schools around the corner and daycare all around. Nice and quiet area and very friendly neighborhood. Napa Place has what are you looking for! restaurants and at couple miles away form arrowhead mall. Unit Type. BR. BA.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

29939 N 134th Dr

Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. Available December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. February 2022 is also possible. (Flexible start/end dates - please inquire)
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

123 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2022 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner has suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets, Luna Pearl Granite, Oak Wool Floors, Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
MLS
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4614 Lakeridge Dr E

Panoramic Views from this single story home in the Lakeridge community of Lake Tapps. Perched on an elevated corner lot to maximize breathtaking lake views at the base of Mt Rainier's foothills. Bright and Comfortable, this is the incomparable combination of location and Drop-Dead lake views. Exceptional outdoor space is paired with perfection for memorable gatherings with friends, all to enjoy the seducing sunsets framing the evenings hot air balloons rising and dancing above the lake. Living here offers a unique experience and lifestyle from the peaceful setting and the invitation to the Four private parks-swimming area, boat launch, covered picnic area, ball diamond, etc..Spend your off days relaxing and playing!!!!!!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy