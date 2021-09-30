1251 E Hermosa Dr 21196670

Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhouse in Village at Grayhawk - North Scottsdale, a vacationer's paradise, boasts numerous hiking trails at nearby McDowell Mountains, hip and upscale shopping and restaurants at DC Ranch, public and private golf courses, and nationally renowned restaurants from Southwestern fare to Asian-inspired cuisine. Stay at the exclusive Village at Grayhawk in your two-bedroom/ two-bath deluxe townhouse that sleeps up to six guests, with two twin beds in the second bedroom. This fully furnished, spacious and elegantly appointed 1,400-square foot residence is steps away from the contemporary-designed fitness center, sparkling blue pool and relaxing hot tub. Welcome to the perfect Getaway at Grayhawk.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO