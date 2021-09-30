12450 W San Juan Ave

This quintessential Northside charmer won’t last long! Enjoy coming home to THREE off street parking spaces including a double car garage in the backyard AND a driveaway in the front! Cozy up on the sleeping porch or enjoy the view of your expansive yard from the deck off of the master bedroom. The home offers a spacious first floor layout conducive to modern living and gatherings. The kitchen has been updated and opened up to flow into the dining room/den and features new solid wood cabinets and granite countertops. Fresh paint and wood floors flow throughout and lead you up the stairs to three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The master bedroom offers PLENTY of space- it was at one time two separate rooms and could be converted back if a fourth bedroom or office is desired. The basement offers nearly 800 square feet of additional space that could be finished and used for a rec room, mans cave, etc. or left as is, ideal for storage or a workshop. You can’t beat the location of this home with it’s easy access to interstates and proximity to all of the incredible dining, shopping, and community gatherings in the Northside/Bellevue area. Schedule your showing today!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO