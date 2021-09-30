CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

12450 W San Juan Ave

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 bedroom 2 bath one story home in Wigwam Creek is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath one story home in Wigwam Creek is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, brand new paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, huge walk in pantry, double sinks in master bath and separate tub and walk in shower. It also features ceiling fans, covered patio and a large backyard. Property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and highway access.

1914 15TH Street NW

City living at its best! Stunning 4-story Victorian on tree-lined 15th St. This 4BR/4.5 BA residence features a light filled floor plan with walls of windows bringing in tons of natural light and high ceilings throughout. The perfect row home for entertaining with a fabulous open flow from the living area, separate dining and kitchen. A chef's dream kitchen-island with breakfast bar and pendent lighting, two tone shaker cabinets, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master suite w/walk-in closet, luxury bath w/double sink vanity, soaking tub and shower. 3 more great size rooms between this level and the 2nd upper level with plenty of closet space, lavish full-baths and a roof-top deck. 2 sets of laundry areas on bedroom and lower level. Spacious fully finished walk-out recreation area with possible 5th bedroom. 2 zone HVAC. All the best of U Street, 14th Street and Dupont Circle. Convenient to metro, shops, restaurants and more!
7523 N. Via de la Campana

Heart of McCormick Ranch. Great property, vaulted ceilings, nice private backyard, quiet area, close to shopping, walking, and freeway access.
7713 North Via De Calma

2 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,890 SF Townhouse located in Santa Fe II with Community Pool/Spa and Golf Course - Spacious single level patio home in desirable Santa Fe II community. Beautiful open floor plan features large great room with wood burning fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Dual Master floor plan. Master suite features his/her sinks, large walk in closest & private covered patio. Second Bedroom features walk in closet, and front patio. Santa Fe II offers two pools, spas and a community center. It is located in central Scottsdale in the very first up-scale master-planned community of McCormick Ranch. Community includes beautiful 36-hole golf course, lakes, public trails & more! This is the perfect patio home and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale.
711 Prentiss Point Parkway

Immaculate 2,400 square foot ,3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhome. The first level includes a foyer, garage access, office space, laundry, full bath and a recreation room w/walkout to the back yard. The main level has an open floor plan with living room, fully equipped kitchen/dining area with a center island and lots of cabinets. You'll enjoy the large sunroom with slider to the rear deck, ceiling fans and recessed lighting to go along with the all the natural light. The third level includes the primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, luxury bathroom w/ tub and separate shower, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The exterior of the home features a roomy lot, paved driveway and mature landscaping. This home is located just minutes away from shopping and Route 81. Offered at $209,900.
San Jose developer buys San Juan Oaks property

The developer said there are plans to invest heavily in the golf course and clubhouse, as well as building the neighboring community of 1,084 units. Google Earth Photo. There’s a sense of déjà vu all over again as yet another developer confirmed that the property next to San Juan Oaks Golf Course had been sold and would be the site of 1,084 homes designed for active adults 55 and over.
14507 Ventry Farm

This spectacular home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Sparks Maryland. There are seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread out over 6500 square feet with a newly finished basement. The primary bedroom has a private balcony and an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, rain shower head and body sprayers. The home features custom upgraded moldings, solid wood doors, coffered ceilings, and a soaring two story great room. There are also custom blinds, custom closets, a chef+GGs kitchen with stainless steel KitchenAid professional appliances and a Sonos sound system to elevate this home+GGs lavish style. There is a first-floor bedroom and en-suite along with attic storage. Outside, you will find a blue stone patio with a fireplace, a massive Trek deck, 50-year roof shingles and a three-car garage. This home also has a Green Designation which means it is tax exempt for three years thanks to solar panels, an aerial thermal hot water heater, and LED lighting throughout the house. Owned Solar System pats for whole home electricity.
1914 W Hayward Ave

Single Level - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, nice private backyard facing into the courtyard. Courtyard is being remodeled to have the pool area updated, nice area for BBQ and picnics. Great big shade tree. Requirements: 3.5 times income...
5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
909 W Colter St

Spacious 2x2 - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
15212 N. 90th Ave.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH 2-STORY HOME IN PEORIA*** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 1465 square feet and is located at Summerwind in Peoria. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with double closets and separate tub/shower & double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and grass landscaping in the front yard.
1232 E. McLellan Blvd

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office and mud room! - This is a cool house! The home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated tile flooring and updated lighting fixtures! The exterior of the home has been fully repainted within the last few years. There is a fenced-in pool and a large front and backyard area. With close proximity to HWY 51, downtown, shopping and dinning, this one won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
4815 W Seminary Ave, Richmond City, VA 23227

This quintessential Northside charmer won’t last long! Enjoy coming home to THREE off street parking spaces including a double car garage in the backyard AND a driveaway in the front! Cozy up on the sleeping porch or enjoy the view of your expansive yard from the deck off of the master bedroom. The home offers a spacious first floor layout conducive to modern living and gatherings. The kitchen has been updated and opened up to flow into the dining room/den and features new solid wood cabinets and granite countertops. Fresh paint and wood floors flow throughout and lead you up the stairs to three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The master bedroom offers PLENTY of space- it was at one time two separate rooms and could be converted back if a fourth bedroom or office is desired. The basement offers nearly 800 square feet of additional space that could be finished and used for a rec room, mans cave, etc. or left as is, ideal for storage or a workshop. You can’t beat the location of this home with it’s easy access to interstates and proximity to all of the incredible dining, shopping, and community gatherings in the Northside/Bellevue area. Schedule your showing today!
City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
3626 EAST POTTER DRIVE

40th street Deer Valley rd - Nice single level 3bd 2 bath home 2 ar garage, all tile, carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, large master bath with walk in closet, all stainless appliances included with washer/dryer. Landscape is easy care, located off 51freeway Mayo blvd. Call or apply online 602 230 8125 www.peakinvprop.com Ready to move in today!
1416 Ridge Place SE

Beautifully renovated 3BR/3BA rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. This 3-level home offers a main-level living room, separate dining room, a gourmet kitchen featuring stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, built-in microwave, and breakfast bar. The upper level has three brightly-lit bedrooms and two full bathrooms with tub showers. A fully-finished lower level with recreation room, full bathroom, and full-sized washer/dryer and with rear exit. Fully fenced front and rear area. Located near Anacostia Park, minutes from Nats Park, I-395 & I-295 and Metro. Make your showing appointment today in ShowingTime.
St. Jacob home comes with airplane hanger for $550,000

This beautiful home at 9832 Beacon St. boasts five bedrooms and three baths. The main floor has a large eat-in kitchen with beautiful Cambria counters, living room with gas fireplace with built-ins, dining room, master bedroom with huge closet and bathroom and huge laundry room with tons of cabinets and counter space. An attic area features a fifth bedroom.
1251 E Hermosa Dr 21196670

3 Bedroom in Tempe McClintock & US 60 - Kitchen shows beautiful including granite counter tops, maple cabinets and stove/dishwasher, tile flooring throughout, energy efficient windows and more! This beauty won't be on the market long. Properties must be taken within 14 days of application. Tenant is responsible for first $50 of service call. Additional fees may apply see lessor's website. www.caballeroaz.com for more information Leasing (480)892-1802.
11600 North 75th Ave.

Stop looking start living - Here at Napa Place close to shopping centers, schools around the corner and daycare all around. Nice and quiet area and very friendly neighborhood. Napa Place has what are you looking for! restaurants and at couple miles away form arrowhead mall. Unit Type. BR. BA.
4637 Towne Park Road

SELLER OFFERING CLOSING HELP!! How would you like to be less than 2 minutes from DC, all major highways, walking distance to metro & up and coming shopping center?!! WHY WAIT?.....HERE IT IS WITH ONLY 2 YEARS OF AGE!! This beautiful home built in 2019 hosts 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, Garage and a rooftop deck! Home was built in 2019 and is still in pristine condition. The Eat in Kitchen has an Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Built in Microwave and Backsplash. Dining Area include half bath and walk out to deck for additional outside entertainment! This home has 4 very nicely sized bedrooms, each equipped wit their own bathroom. The 4th bedroom is included on the 4th level along with a loft area w/walk out rooftop deck!! Call listing agent for appt today at two four zero- 7 seven 9- seven 4 six seven.
