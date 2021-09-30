CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

PM urges action on ‘coal, cars, cash and trees’ ahead of Cop26 climate summit

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hokRB_0cCyEnL800
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has called on world leaders to make “bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees” at UN climate talks in Glasgow in a month’s time.

The Prime Minister said positive progress had been made on tackling the climate crisis but it was not enough.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the opening of the Cop26 summit, taking place from October 31, where they are under pressure to up their ambition to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving rising temperatures.

Current national action plans to curb emissions leave the world way off track to meet global goals to keep temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and to aim for a less dangerous 1.5C limit.

And developed countries are facing calls to increase climate finance, to deliver a long-promised 100 billion US dollars a year of public and private money, for developing nations to address the crisis.

The talks will also focus on driving action in areas such as ending the use of coal, switching to clean cars and halting deforestation.

Marking a month to the start of the talks, Mr Johnson said: “We are fast-approaching a critical moment for our planet and our people, when – in just one month’s time – world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the long-awaited Cop26 climate summit.

“We need everyone to bring their ambition and action, so we can limit rising temperatures and set the world on the right path to net zero emissions.

“That means bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees: to drive forward our green, industrial revolution with clean energy and electric vehicles, close the gap on the climate finance promised to developing nations, and halt devastating deforestation.

“We’ve seen positive progress so far, but it isn’t enough. I look forward to meeting with leaders – from big emitters to climate vulnerable nations – to make sure Cop26 counts, ” the Prime Minister said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rewild and protect land to ensure climate and nature crises are tackled together, scientists urge ahead of Cop26

Wild spaces across the world must be restored and protected if the world is to successfully get to grips with the twin climate and nature crises, scientists have said.Ahead of Cop26, the pivotal climate summit taking place in November, researchers called for “major systemic changes” to tackle the world’s mounting environmental challenges.Such changes include new laws to protect ecosystems, an end to harmful agricultural subsidies and a surge in new investments to boost biodiversity.In a new commentary published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, the scientists also argue for the rapid development of “nature-based solutions” to address the world’s environmental...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs19news

Students to urge action on city's climate commitments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Charlottesville students will be gathering on the Downtown Mall on Friday to urge city leaders to take action on climate commitments. The Charlottesville Youth Climate Strike will gather at the Community Chalkboard to call on the city to work toward commitments that were announced in 2019.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BBC

Climate pledges tough to secure before COP26 summit, PM warns

There is a "six out of 10" chance of getting other countries to sign up to financial and environmental targets ahead of November's key COP26 climate change conference, the UK PM has said. Boris Johnson is in the US for a UN meeting where he will urge leaders to take...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson calls on world leaders to be ‘awesome’ at Glasgow climate summit

Boris Johnson has called on world leaders to be “awesome” at November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, as he completed a US visit which has heightened expectations of a deal to curb global warming.The prime minister said he had upgraded his assessment of the chances of success in Glasgow from six out of 10, following a $5bn climate finance pledge from Joe Biden and a Chinese promise to stop building coal-fired power stations overseas.But he stepped up pressure on Beijing to follow up its initiative by also swearing off investment in the fossil fuel domestically, at a time when 43...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

From UNGA to COP26: What's needed next for climate action

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Key announcements for climate action were made at last week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, one of the last times many global leaders will convene to discuss such issues before the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Cop26: Join The Independent’s free virtual event on the UN climate summit with Ed Miliband and Tom Steyer

It is just weeks until leaders from across the globe will gather in Glasgow for the major UN climate summit Cop26.The event is widely seen as the most important UN climate meeting since Paris in 2015, when countries agreed to the aspiration of keeping global temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.The latest analysis shows that countries are still far from meeting that goal. A recent UN review found that countries’ current climate commitments would see global greenhouse gas emissions increase by 16 per cent by 2030, when compared to 2010 levels.Scroll to the bottom...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Un#Us Dollars#Climate
International Business Times

Australian PM Says May Not Join Global Climate Summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, said in an interview published Monday that he may not join this year's landmark UN climate summit in Glasgow. The world's biggest coal exporter by value, and still reliant on fossil fuels for most of...
POLITICS
BBC

COP26: Australia PM undecided on attending crucial climate summit

Australia's prime minister has signalled he may not attend the UN's landmark climate conference in November as his government faces continued criticism of its poor climate record. In an interview, Scott Morrison said he had "not made any final decisions" on attending, suggesting it was a burden. "It's another trip...
INDIA
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Welsh ministers push for wider climate summit role

There have been "full and frank exchanges" between the Welsh and UK governments over plans for the COP26 summit, the climate change minister has said. Ministers in Cardiff Bay had hoped for "more of a role" at November's conference in Glasgow. Following talks, Julie James told BBC Wales she was...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
worldanimalnews.com

Billie Eilish Among Plant-Based Advocates Urging That Animal Agriculture Be Addressed At The COP26 Climate Conference In Scotland

A number of the world’s most well-known advocates for the plant-based movement have written to Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma MP, President of the COP26 Climate Change Conference to ask him to stop ignoring animal agriculture as a catastrophic climate change culprit. They are calling for this critical issue to be included on the COP26 agenda for world leaders to discuss this year in Glasgow, Scotland.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Zimbabwe bolsters emissions targets ahead of climate summit

(Reuters) – Zimbabwe has adopted a more ambitious target for emissions reduction ahead of a United Nations climate conference in November, the country’s new climate change plan showed. The southern African country is now committed to a 40% drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across all sectors of the...
AFRICA
devex.com

'9 harvests left': Food Systems Summit urges swift action by 2030

The U.N. secretary-general, U.N. agencies, governments, farmers, Indigenous people, and business leaders warned Thursday that “only nine harvests” remain for the world to reform the food system so the world’s population can be adequately fed in a way that is sustainable for people and the planet by 2030. The virtual...
AGRICULTURE
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden to urge action on climate change and the pandemic at UN today

President Joe Biden will try to reassure allies that the United States will not turn its back on global commitments during his first speech at the United Nations on Tuesday as he pushes for more cooperation on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. His remarks come as he’s trying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Pope and faith leaders sign joint climate appeal ahead of summit

Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders have signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming UN climate conference in Glasgow. They also promised to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behaviour. “We have inherited a garden; we must...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy