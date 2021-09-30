CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Two new ‘beefeaters’ join the ranks at the Tower of London

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uz5N8_0cCyEh2m00
Emma Rousell, from Derby, and Paul Langley, from South Shields, become the newest Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, taking up the iconic role of ‘Beefeater’ at the famous landmark after decades of distinguished service in the Royal Air Force (RAF). They join 30 other Yeoman Warders who live and work at the Tower of London, alongside their families (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

Two new “beefeaters” have donned their famous dark blue and red uniforms for the first time as they prepare to join the ranks of the guards at the Tower of London.

Emma Rousell from Derby and Paul Langley from South Shields have begun training to become the newest Yeoman Warders at the central London landmark.

Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force, earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOiUs_0cCyEh2m00
Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force, earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process (PA). (PA Wire)

They join a troupe of 30 other guards at the Tower who hold the traditional, ceremonial roles as extraordinary members of the Queen’s Bodyguard.

The position of Yeoman Warder, popularly known as a “Beefeater”, descends from the band of warders who guarded the gates and royal prisoners when the fortress was first constructed.

Nowadays, day to day their activities include leading tours, providing lectures and posing for hundreds of selfies with eager tourists.

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Republic

London ranked as the best European city for founders

The UK capital was the only European city to make the top 10 in Startup Genome’s ranking, tying with New York in second place for the second year in a row. London is Europe’s number one start-up city, according to a recent report by Startup Genome. The research and advisory body which specialises in start-ups released its ‘Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021’ report today (22 September).
ECONOMY
archiproducts.com

The New Visionnaire Embassy in London

28/09/2021 - After the first such facility opened two years ago in Hong Kong, Visionnaire arrives in London with its second Embassy, inside the prestigious Chelsea Harbour Design Center. A space for bespoke design by appointment that will make its official public debut in September 2021. The design concept of...
WORLD
The Drum

London indies join forces to form Sidekick Group

Four London independent agencies have joined forces to form Sidekick Group, an agency collective combining video production, experiential, product sampling and full service creative expertise. Sidekick, Many Makers, Kreate and The Sampling Project have combined to form a single entity headquartered in Shoreditch, London and launches with founding clients Amazon,...
BUSINESS
Slipped Disc

Jessye Norman estate sues two London doctors

The Guardian reports that the late singer’s brother has issued proceedings against two doctors and a London private hospital for allegedly leaving her paralysed in 2015 after surgery for a painful back problem. James Howard Norman Sr alleges that medical negligence by anaesthetist and pain specialist Dr Adnan Al-Kaisy, consultant...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower Of London#Central London#Beefeater#South Shields#Uk#Yeoman Warders#The Royal Air Force
Time Out Global

First look: inside London’s two new tube stations

The Northern Line is now even more sprawling. Two new underground stations – Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms – opened their doors this morning. And while everyone loves a good tube line update, it’s particularly exciting for south Londoners. It’s no longer going to take a short lifetime to get into central.
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

London Underground adds two new stations as part of £1.1bn extension

The London Underground has added two new tube stations at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, marking the completion of a £1.1bn project. Major construction on the 3km twin-tunnel railway between Kennington and Battersea Power Station, via Nine Elms, began in 2015. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the construction project has stayed on track for an autumn opening.
TRAFFIC
stereoboard.com

Ricky Gervais Adds Two New London Shows To SuperNature Tour Due To Demand

Ricky Gervais has added two more London shows to his SuperNature Tour. Due to demand, the award-winning comedian and actor will now also perform at the London Palladium on October 12 and 13. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £31.75. Other stops on the tour include Birmingham's Utilita Arena,...
MUSIC
Elle

London Fashion Week Was Split Between Two Camps

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. By the looks of the recently concluded London Fashion Week, designers spent their lockdown downtime either delving deep into fashion history or craving the lights and EDM drops of clubland. While New York Fashion Week saw a new focus on a sober, trend-proof style of dressing, London's talents went to further extremes. Some of the standout shows split neatly into two camps: There were those who hewed to tradition, though very much seen through a modern lens. And those who pushed the limits of body-con as a release valve for all the cooped-up club kids out there.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
gamesindustry.biz

Epic Games, Wizards of the Coast, LEGO and Miniclip join GI Live: London

Epic Games, LEGO Ventures, Wizards of the Coast, Sumo Digital, Miniclip and Merge Games are the latest companies looking to meet indie developers at GI Live: London. More than 40 investors and publishers will attend the event to discover new games and companies. The online and in-person event takes place...
BUSINESS
accesswdun.com

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

LONDON (AP) — Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. The film, the 25th in...
MOVIES
FOX26

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film "No Time to Die" walked the red carpet Tuesday in London for the movie's world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses. The film, the 25th in the long-running series...
MOVIES
WHIO Dayton

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. The film, the 25th...
MOVIES
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy