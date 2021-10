We’re deep into a fruitful harvest season at Shelburne Farms, and you’re likely pulling armfuls of vegetables from your backyard garden, or else your CSA share produce is piling up on your counter. One can only pickle and preserve so much, so to help you eat up some of those fresh veggies, our Inn Kitchen is sharing two delicious dressing recipes to put to good use this season. Featuring two of our most popular farm exports — cheddar cheese and maple syrup, these dressings are good for pouring over salads and roasted vegetables, but also thick enough to use as a dip for crudité.

