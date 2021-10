Christmas light drive-thru events were all the rage during the pandemic in 2020, but there will not be one in Grand Blanc this year. I'm sure we all remember the mad scramble to see as many Christmas light displays as humanly possible last year. Being stuck inside during the pandemic had everyone clamoring to get out and do something . . . ANYTHING! With most of the traditional holiday events being cancelled, or held virtually, this opened up the door for drive thru holiday events.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO