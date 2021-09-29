Gabby Petito case: Who's the man with the bullhorn? Jonathan Riches says 'This is what I do'
NORTH PORT — Their voices bellowed down the street and around the corner. It sounded like a carnival … or a barricaded gunman being called out by police on a bullhorn. It was Andra Griffin and Jonathan Riches, self-described activists pacing before the Wabasso Avenue house of Roberta and Chris Laundrie, parents of Brian, the boyfriend who has gone missing in the Gabby Petito death investigation.www.yoursun.com
Comments / 0