Public Safety

Gabby Petito case: Who's the man with the bullhorn? Jonathan Riches says 'This is what I do'

By CRAIG GARRETT Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PORT — Their voices bellowed down the street and around the corner. It sounded like a carnival … or a barricaded gunman being called out by police on a bullhorn. It was Andra Griffin and Jonathan Riches, self-described activists pacing before the Wabasso Avenue house of Roberta and Chris Laundrie, parents of Brian, the boyfriend who has gone missing in the Gabby Petito death investigation.

