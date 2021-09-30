CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine equity: Whose responsibility?

By Ross Koller
As the question of a booster shot continues to gain momentum in the US and the UK, there have been concerns on whether it is wise to give third shots to people when other populations globally have not even had the opportunity to receive their first shot. Although the “booster” shot is currently in use for the elderly and anyone else that may be at a higher risk of facing COVID-19 related complications, the plea is to get more than half of the global population vaccinated before administering vaccine boosters.

