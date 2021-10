We've picked out the best Huawei phones on the market so you can see quickly what's ideal for you. There is a catch when it comes to Huawei, though. Since a trade ban from the US government, Huawei phones aren't so appealing any more. The ban means the latest Huawei phones can’t run Google Mobile Services and don’t have the Google Play Store. Compared to other Android smartphones, this makes them a tricky sell to those living in Western markets and keen to use Google products.

