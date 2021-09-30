Drones: Weapons of normalized mass destruction

On Aug. 29, 2021 the United States carried out what they have claimed to be their last missile strike in its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Initially, the drone attack was considered a “righteous strike” by the military but has now been proven as an extremely deadly mistake. After a thorough investigation, the Pentagon admitted that the airstrike, which supposedly was intended to target a car bomber, actually resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians. The 10 civilians were members of the same extended family, and seven of the deaths were children.