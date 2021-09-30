CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Drones: Weapons of normalized mass destruction

By Ross Koller
Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 29, 2021 the United States carried out what they have claimed to be their last missile strike in its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Initially, the drone attack was considered a “righteous strike” by the military but has now been proven as an extremely deadly mistake. After a thorough investigation, the Pentagon admitted that the airstrike, which supposedly was intended to target a car bomber, actually resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians. The 10 civilians were members of the same extended family, and seven of the deaths were children.

