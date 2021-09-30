CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei nova 9 Pro

Cover picture for the articleThe screen type is OLED capacitive touchscreen. The size of the screen is 6.72 inches and 1236 x 2676 pixels is the resolution with HDR10 and 120Hz. The device is powered by Kirin 985 5G Octa-core processor and a Mali-G77 (8-core) GPU. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera on the...

Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei launches the Nova 9 series of HarmonyOS-powered smartphones

Huawei has unveiled the Nova 9 and its Pro variant in China today (September 23, 2021). They fall into the premium mid-range category with their Snapdragon 778G processors. However, they are practically unicorns in this sense as they are also 4G/LTE-only. Huawei has made China's second crop of new Snapdragon...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Get the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro on Steep Discount

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro are some of the highest-rated noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds on the market. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of these amazing FreeBuds, now might be the best time. HUAWEI is having a sale on their FreeBuds Pro series, available when purchasing directly from their website.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Huawei Mate 50 Pro rumored to feature 4G Snapdragon 898 chipset

Last year, the U.S. wanted to tighten the screws on Huawei. Realizing that China is not self-sufficient when it comes to chips, the U.S. changed an export rule that prevents foundries using American technology to build semiconductors from shipping cutting-edge chips to Huawei. That includes 5G chips designed by Huawei's own HiSilicon unit.
CELL PHONES
velillum.com

Best Huawei tablets for your choice

The number of mobile users, as well as tablet users in the world, is increasing day by day. Tablets are second only to mobiles. You should know the difference between tablets and mobiles. You can get the benefits that you can enjoy on mobile through the tablet. So many may wonder, why use a tablet without using a mobile? To get the answer to this question, you need to read the last part of the article. In this article, we are going to discuss Huawei tablets, which will help you to have a different experience. Tablet is a device that is an alternative to computers and mobile. Initially, keyboards were required to use tablets, but now tablets have improved so much that they can be easily controlled with a touch screen. See the end of this article to know why you should use tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Huawei's iPhone 13 Pro rival might be coming pretty soon

Lots of rumors pointed to the Huawei Mate 50 series being canceled this year - Huawei's top-end Android phones, which would likely have rivaled the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, apparently fell victim to the ongoing chipset shortages and Huawei's own struggles. This would make sense, as the Huawei...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quietly goes official

Samsung has silently unveiled its latest Galaxy M52 5G in Poland a few days ahead of the Indian launch which is taking place on Tuesday, September 28. The phone is listed on the official Samsung Poland website complete with its full specs list though pricing is yet to be confirmed.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Rumor: OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 5x periscope camera

While other manufacturers have jumped on the periscope camera train for better zoom, OnePlus has stuck to a traditional telephoto camera for all the zoom it needs. That may change next year with the OnePlus 10 Pro according to new info out of China. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M22 could soon launch in India

Samsung silently announced the Galaxy M22 last month. This smartphone is a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy A22. According to a new finding, the handset could soon launch in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the support page of Galaxy M22 has gone live on Samsung India’s website....
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung to produce 20 million Galaxy S22 series smartphones: Report

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next gen Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The lineup is set to launch in early 2022 and is expected to include three models. Now, a new report has suggested that the company is planning on producing 20 million units of the latest flagship phones.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung confirms Ray Tracing coming to smartphones with Exynos GPU

AMD and Samsung have been cooking something in their backyards for quite some time. It was even announced at Computex 2021 that AMD is working with Samsung to build an Exynos chip for smartphones based on the RDNA 2 architecture. Well, looks like it has brought better news than what was anticipated. Samsung has confirmed this by posting a gameplay comparison graphic that gives out a glimpse of ray tracing on a smartphone.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Moto E40 new renders emerge before launch

Motorola is expected to soon the Moto E40 as its next E-series smartphone. The rumor mill has already spilled a lot of information about the smartphone. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared new renders of the E40. The first image of the Moto E40 showcases its punch-hole display that...
CELL PHONES

