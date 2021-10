I was very sad to hear of professor Burdett Loomis’ recent death. I came to Lawrence many years ago after graduating from the University of California-Berkeley, where I majored in political science and where I had many excellent professors. Here I was a graduate student at KU in public administration, and I took a couple of political science courses from professor Loomis. He was an outstanding teacher, both in his knowledge and his ability to communicate with students and also generate very good discussions.He was just as good as the best professors I had at Cal, which is saying a lot.

4 DAYS AGO