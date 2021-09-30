What We Know About the Disappearance of Sarah Everard

In early March, a London woman vanished on her way home from a friend’s house: 33-year-old Sarah Everard was last seen on doorbell-camera footage while walking through the city’s Clapham neighborhood on March 3, around 9:30 at night. In the days that followed, Metropolitan Police took one of their own officers into custody on suspicion of murder, and after a widespread search that reportedly involved hundreds of houses, located human remains in a neighboring county. On March 12, police confirmed that the remains had been identified as Everard’s and charged the officer with her murder. Now, after pleading guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing Everard, that officer has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole.