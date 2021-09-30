CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What We Know About the Disappearance of Sarah Everard

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early March, a London woman vanished on her way home from a friend’s house: 33-year-old Sarah Everard was last seen on doorbell-camera footage while walking through the city’s Clapham neighborhood on March 3, around 9:30 at night. In the days that followed, Metropolitan Police took one of their own officers into custody on suspicion of murder, and after a widespread search that reportedly involved hundreds of houses, located human remains in a neighboring county. On March 12, police confirmed that the remains had been identified as Everard’s and charged the officer with her murder. Now, after pleading guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing Everard, that officer has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse denies murdering eight babies

A nurse has pleaded not guilty to murdering eight babies and attempting to murder another 10. Lucy Letby, 31, is accused of murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is also accused of the attempted murder of five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Wayne Couzens too ashamed to look at family of Sarah Everard, court told

Wayne Couzens could not look at Sarah Everard’s family and is “ashamed” after kidnapping, raping and murdering her, his barrister has said. The 48-year-old used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard 33, in a fake arrest as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC
BBC

Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police

A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human trafficking ring gang members jailed

Three members of a gang linked to the largest human trafficking ring ever exposed in the UK have been jailed. Vulnerable people were tricked into coming to England and then put to work in the West Midlands while housed in poor or unsanitary accommodation. The three were sentenced over charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Murder probe after disappearance of 70-year-old woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned that Norma Girolami, from Highgate, north London, has come to harm. A murder investigation has been launched over the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman who has not been seen by family or friends since August. Norma Girolami, from Elms Park, Cholmeley Park, Highgate, north London,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wayne Couzens caught on video telling police he kidnapped Sarah Everard for gang to ‘pay debts’

Bodycam footage shows how Wayne Couzens lied to detectives about a gang pressuring him to kidnap Sarah Everard, days after he abducted, raped and killed her.The Metropolitan Police officer was in court for a two-day sentencing hearing after he plead guilty to of murdering the 33-year-old earlier this year.The video played at the Old Bailey was recorded when officers raided his home in Deal, Kent, on 9 March, and questioned him in his living room.It shows how Couzens, handcuffed and sitting on his sofa, claimed to the detectives – when they showed him a picture of her – that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

LONDON – A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah...
PUBLIC SAFETY

