On Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) saw its shares tank upon its second-quarter report. Supply chain disruptions harmed sales whereas inflation ate into profits with the retailer slashing both revenue and earnings outlook for the full year as a brighter outlook was also missing from its third quarter guidance. In a nutshell, BBB took a step back after making good progress in its previous quarter.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO