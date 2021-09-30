CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Drugs Won the War on Drugs

 4 days ago
On a shelf in the VICE News Washington DC bureau, there’s a glass bong signed by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after he proposed federally decriminalizing marijuana in 2018. At the time, Schumer declined to rip the bong himself, saying, “maybe I’m a little old.” But he pledged to...

thewestsidegazette.com

Congress Poised/Racist ‘War on Drugs’

Many have identified New York City in the 1980s as the epicenter of the War on Drugs. With the February 1988 assassination of NYPD Officer Edward Byrne in Queens, federal officials and law enforcement agencies around the country descended upon the Big Apple. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. earned the moniker the...
jackcentral.org

War on drugs: Front lines at your front door

President Richard Nixon declared the war on drugs in 1971, which caused the federal government to intervene and enforce programs to educate people about the negative effects of drug abuse. The government also passed legislation for mandatory sentencing and no-knock warrants. The drug war has continued in every presidency since...
Tufts Daily

In the war on drugs, the U.S. has incarcerated the wrong perpetrators

In 1971, former President Richard Nixon labeled drug use a national emergency and asked for $155 million to combat it, beginning the war on drugs. This war has been characterized by aggressive police response and highly punitive measures. Meanwhile, in 1996, Purdue Pharma released the prescription opioid OxyContin, a drug that would initiate an ongoing epidemic that has killed over 500,000 people and has torn families and communities apart.
The Independent

Los Angeles will dismiss 58,000 cannabis convictions to ‘reverse injustices’ of the US drug war

Prosecutors in Los Angeles will dismiss around 58,000 cannabis convictions in an attempt to “reverse the injustice” of America’s decades-long war on drugs.Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón said on Monday that his office would expunge the convictions of tens of thousands of people found guilty of cannabis-related offences before California legalised the drug in 2018.It brings the total number of convictions dismissed in LA County to around 125,000, following another 66,000 which were expunged last year.Mr Gascón said: “Dismissing these convictions means the possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this...
Washington Times

Democrats plot war on new drugs

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion spending orgy includes a poison pill — almost literally. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that H.R. 3 (AKA the Lower Drug Costs Now Act) would help “pay for” this fiscal incontinence by squeezing $581.6 billion from the pharmaceutical industry over the next ten years.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
washingtoninformer.com

Congress Set to Vote on Game-Changing Bill in ‘War on Drugs’

Many have identified New York City in the 1980s as the epicenter of the war on drugs. With the February 1988 assassination of NYPD Officer Edward Byrne in Queens, federal officials and law enforcement agencies around the country descended upon the Big Apple. Meanwhile, D.C. earned the moniker the “nation’s...
Brookings Institution

Biden should end America’s longest war: The War on Drugs

The War on Drugs, not the war in Afghanistan, is America’s longest war. It has used trillions of American taxpayer dollars, militarized American law enforcement agencies (federal, state, and local), claimed an untold number of lives, railroaded people’s futures (especially among Black, Latino, and Native populations), and concentrated the effort in the country’s most diverse and poorest neighborhoods. The War on Drugs has been a staggering policy failure, advancing few of the claims that presidents, members of Congress, law enforcement officials, and state and local leaders have sought to achieve. The illicit drug trade thrived under prohibition; adults of all ages and youth had access to illicit substances. Substance use disorders thrived, and policymakers’ efforts to protect public health were fully undermined by policy that disproportionately focused, if unsuccessfully, on public safety. It is time for an American president to think seriously about broad-based policy change to disrupt the manner in which the United States deals with drugs.
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

WASHINGTON — A judge on Monday ordered Capitol rioter Matthew Mazzocco to spend 45 days in prison, rejecting not only the defense’s argument for probation but also the prosecution’s recommendation that he be sentenced to home confinement instead of time behind bars. The sentencing before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan...
