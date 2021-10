Much as the ballerina maintains and refreshes her practice at the barre, I return again and again to the figure for freshness, inspiration, and challenge. Typically working in broad strokes on paper with watercolor and charcoal or ink, in twenty minutes or less I seek to bring onto the page the ineffable personhood of the model, his or her thoughtfulness, mental state, humor and distinctiveness.

