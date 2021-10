After teaming up with ILoveMakonnen a few months back, singer/songwriter BAYLI returns with the visuals for her song "foreigner." The record is an honest and profound look into self-identity as a queer minority in the big apple and it's an expressive display of BAYLI's forward-thinking musical style. She takes cues from pop, soul, hip-hop, and her own unique style to share her own stories and be the voice of a community that has been long oppressed in many ways. It's far from victim-blaming but rather an anthem for those seeking to find their voice and be their true selves without being judged. The visual follows BAYLI around her neighborhood as she performs the song and also splices an auditioning scene into the picture. This alludes to the theme of wanting to be included or wanted and gives viewers a short glimpse into how people can be marginalized based on prejudices and preconceived notions.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO