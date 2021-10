This is a genuine classic, in a world where that has become an overused citation. The 18th album by Stevie Wonder was released by Motown Records on September 28, 1976, and started a non-consecutive 14 weeks at No.1 on 18 October. Songs In The Key Of Life is among the greatest albums of all time: it’s ranked No.4 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums; both Michael Jackson and George Michael called it their favorite Stevie Wonder album. In recent years, numerous hip-hop artists have sampled it and Will Smith used “I Wish” as the basis for his No. 1, “Wild Wild West.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO