EX VENTURE Bringing Zero Emission Housing to the Digital Nomads Community Through Floating Solar Homes

Use Neo4j Graph Data Science platform to analyze travel patterns of digital nomads and predict new possible routes. A couple of days ago, I stumbled upon the network visualizations of travel logs made by Pieter Levels on his NomadList website. NomadList is a website that builds the infrastructure to help digital nomads live anywhere in the world and connect with like-minded people. So I asked Pieter on Twitter if he could share the underlying data for travel logs, and lo and behold, the very next day, he made the aggregated travel logs data publicly available. The only fitting next step for me was to take that data and plug it into Neo4j and play around with it. This blog post will present some of my findings and also show you how to use the new Link Prediction Pipeline to predict new connections in a graph.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO