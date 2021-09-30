CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EX VENTURE Bringing Zero Emission Housing to the Digital Nomads Community Through Floating Solar Homes

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEMINI ONE is providing the ultimate housing solution for the modern digital nomad. For an entire generation, homeownership has become out of reach and undesirable; in the world, our home office has become the new normal. Why not live on luxury solar-powered floating homes, surrounded by like-minded people, on the most beautiful beaches, lakes, rivers in the world? Fully solar-powered, zero waste, and Unison with your environment and still part of a larger community in the global movement.

burlington-record.com

Solar tour Saturday lets you see homes that use zero energy

When Golden, Colo., emerged as the nation’s solar energy capital in the 1970s, the idea of creating a ‘net-zero’ home—one that used no utility energy at all—was pretty much a pipe dream. Now lots of people are making that happen; and you can tour some exciting examples Saturday, as members of non-profit New Energy Colorado stage their 27th Annual Metro Denver Green Homes Tour—this year of 11 homes around the area.
GOLDEN, CO
The Next Web

Is the digital nomad dream dead?

Join Lauren Razavi onstage at TNW 2021 as she moderates a panel on ‘Hustle Culture and the Burnout Generation.’. As borders closed and remote work boomed, the rules of the game changed overnight. For digital nomads, this brought unexpected challenges – and new opportunities. Closed borders, national lockdowns, travel restrictions,...
TOURISM
NRDC

Through a Solar Transformation, a Former Landfill Is Poised to Become a Community Lifeline

In 1937, the city of Houston opened a 300-acre dump, the Holmes Road landfill, about 10 miles south of downtown and in the middle of one of its oldest historically Black communities, Sunnyside. In 1964, it added the Reed Road landfill less than a mile away from Holmes Road. Three years later came a new garbage incinerator—the city’s largest—also at Holmes Road.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Zero Energy Ready Homes bring you net-zero energy bills

Zero Energy Ready Homes push the limits of sustainable living. In these houses, the total amount of renewable energy produced is equal to the amount of energy used per year, resulting in net-zero energy bills and carbon-free homes. Because of their incredible efficiency, the standards are among some of the most rigorous criteria for eco-friendly residential architecture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
holycitysinner.com

Palmetto Launches New ‘Get Solar, Give Solar’ Program to Bring Solar Energy to Underserved Communities

Palmetto, a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today – in conjunction with the start of Climate Week – is announcing its new ‘Get Solar, Give Solar’ program focused on providing underserved communities with access to solar energy systems. Palmetto believes clean energy is for everyone. In the U.S. the focus is on providing the lowest price in residential solar. The Get Solar, Give Solar program will focus on communities without stable, predictable and consistent access to energy for everyday needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsdakota.com

SunPedal Ride Brings Solar Bike Through Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Sushil Reddy and Luis Fourzan are biking more than 6,000 miles in the U.S. to showcase the power of solar energy. On Monday, October 4th, they made a brief stop at the University of Jamestown. Reddy is the founder of SunPedal Ride. He has a background...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Peninsula Daily News

Sequim home on solar energy open house

SEQUIM — The nonprofit American Solar Energy Society will host its annual nationwide open house at hundreds of homes and businesses that have incorporated energy efficiency measures and solar power on Saturday. The only North Olympic Peninsula participant in that tour is at 173 Griffith Farm Road in Sequim, which...
SEQUIM, WA
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Begins Construction On Two New Solar Projects

DENVER (CBS4) – As part of their commitment to sustainability, Denver International Airport will build two new solar farms on airport property. Once finished, the output will match that of almost 6,000 homes in Denver. Construction on the first of two solar arrays is already underway. Operation is slated to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2022. At that time, construction will begin on the second array. Operation of that array will begin sometime in the third quarter of 2022. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “DEN has long been at the forefront of developing on-airport solar projects, having installed its first solar array in 2008,”...
DENVER, CO
swnewsmedia.com

Community Voices: Creating an alternate future through home repairs

I saw a great political advertisement last week from Curtis Johnson, who is running for school board in Roseville. Mr. Johnson stands in front of famous time travel machines from the movies (TARDIS from “Dr. Who” and the DeLorean with flux capacitor from “Back to the Future”) and suggests that rather than being worried about making a small change in the past that has a big effect on the world as we know it, we should take that small step today that will have a big effect on the world for coming generations.
ROSEVILLE, MN
towardsdatascience.com

Analyzing travel logs of digital nomads with Neo4j Graph Data Science

Use Neo4j Graph Data Science platform to analyze travel patterns of digital nomads and predict new possible routes. A couple of days ago, I stumbled upon the network visualizations of travel logs made by Pieter Levels on his NomadList website. NomadList is a website that builds the infrastructure to help digital nomads live anywhere in the world and connect with like-minded people. So I asked Pieter on Twitter if he could share the underlying data for travel logs, and lo and behold, the very next day, he made the aggregated travel logs data publicly available. The only fitting next step for me was to take that data and plug it into Neo4j and play around with it. This blog post will present some of my findings and also show you how to use the new Link Prediction Pipeline to predict new connections in a graph.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Working from home? Malta has opened applications for year-long digital nomad visas

Looking for a change of scenery? Malta has just opened applications for a year-long digital nomad visa program, inviting remote workers from around the world to move their home office to the Mediterranean archipelago. The Nomad Residence Permit is open to people who work remotely and who can continue to...
WORLD
cobizmag.com

Top 5 places for digital nomads to register their company

It is possible to visualize the rise of digital nomads during the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. This was mainly due to remote working and different travel restrictions. A move towards the adoption of technology was the key factor in this rise. It made digital nomadism even more flexible and free than ever before.
ECONOMY
designboom.com

solar and wind-powered 'saildrones' are venturing into the eyes of hurricanes

While most of us picture a tiny flying bot when we think of a drone, the team at saildrone has created an aquatic alternative. earlier this summer, a small fleet of the autonomous or ‘uncrewed’ vehicles have been launched into the ocean are now collecting first-of-its-kind hurricane data. for decades, researchers have had to target storms from the land or air, even flying airplanes into the cores of the storms. the resilient drones allow for remote data collection to understand climate change instead.
ELECTRONICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY

