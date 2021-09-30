EX VENTURE Bringing Zero Emission Housing to the Digital Nomads Community Through Floating Solar Homes
GEMINI ONE is providing the ultimate housing solution for the modern digital nomad. For an entire generation, homeownership has become out of reach and undesirable; in the world, our home office has become the new normal. Why not live on luxury solar-powered floating homes, surrounded by like-minded people, on the most beautiful beaches, lakes, rivers in the world? Fully solar-powered, zero waste, and Unison with your environment and still part of a larger community in the global movement.www.techtimes.com
Comments / 0