MLB

Fantasy Baseball News

fantasydata.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrea Turner Extends His Hitting Streak To 15 Games. Los Angeles Dodgers middle infielder Trea Turner has been red hot at the plate lately. After going 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored on Wednesday, he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. He hit three home runs this past weekend and he had recorded three straight multi-hit efforts prior to Wednesday's game. The 28-year-old is slashing .333/.389/.559 over the month of September as a whole. He has five home runs and 18 runs this month and he's also recorded six stolen bases this month without being caught.

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
ESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

Thursday's abbreviated slate isn't too exciting for streaming purposes. The goal when streaming is to find multiple upside arms in favorable matchups, but that's not in the cards, unfortunately. Today, most of the streamer-worthy hurlers find themselves squaring off against tough offenses, or at least offenses that have been hitting well lately. Of course, with just over a week left in the regular season, we're running out of time, so we don't have the luxury of holding out for better matchups. This is what we're left with, so let's make the most of it.
MLB
Los Angeles Daily News

Dodgers beat Brewers, stay in contention for NL West title

LOS ANGELES ― Twice this week, the Dodgers have staged dramatic comebacks to fan flickers of hope for winning a National League West title. No comeback was needed Saturday. Not in Dodger Stadium, at least. After beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-3, the Dodgers will enter the final day of the...
MLB
CBS Tampa

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: Mike Shildt reveals plan for Jack Flaherty, Yadier Molina scratched

The St. Louis Cardinals plan on rolling out Jack Flaherty slowly in the season’s final week. Will he start in the playoffs?. Flaherty is on a strict pitch count at this point in his rehab, as he lasted just a third of an inning in his last start on Friday night. Cardinals fans shouldn’t be concerned about injury, however, as Flaherty was merely pulled after hitting that max amount of pitches.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB

