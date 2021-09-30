Fantasy Baseball News
Trea Turner Extends His Hitting Streak To 15 Games. Los Angeles Dodgers middle infielder Trea Turner has been red hot at the plate lately. After going 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored on Wednesday, he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. He hit three home runs this past weekend and he had recorded three straight multi-hit efforts prior to Wednesday's game. The 28-year-old is slashing .333/.389/.559 over the month of September as a whole. He has five home runs and 18 runs this month and he's also recorded six stolen bases this month without being caught.fantasydata.com
