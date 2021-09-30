Fantasy Baseball News

Thursday's abbreviated slate isn't too exciting for streaming purposes. The goal when streaming is to find multiple upside arms in favorable matchups, but that's not in the cards, unfortunately. Today, most of the streamer-worthy hurlers find themselves squaring off against tough offenses, or at least offenses that have been hitting well lately. Of course, with just over a week left in the regular season, we're running out of time, so we don't have the luxury of holding out for better matchups. This is what we're left with, so let's make the most of it.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO