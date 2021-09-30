George MacKay Believes He is a Wolf in First Trailer for 'Wolf' Movie

"I gotta take everything he's got." MGM Studios has debuted a new trailer for the recut special edition of Rocky IV, which will be playing on the big screen for one-night-only this November. This new version is officially called Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director's Cut, and it was updated by Stallone himself. He also wrote & directed & starred in the original 1985 film, which sees Rocky battling the brutal Soviet fighter Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Stallone has added 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage to the film originally made at the very end of the Cold War. The cast also includes Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Michael Pataki, Talia Shire, Stu Nahan, and Tony Burton. We're not entirely sure what is in the extra 40 minutes of footage, but it's likely more footage of training and the fights. There is also some renewed interest in this Rocky because it's directly referenced in the Creed series, with Adonis Creed fighting Viktor Drago, the son of the man who killed his father in the ring years ago. Who's ready to go back for more? Will all the extra footage be worth it? Find out this November! Enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO