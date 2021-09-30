CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George MacKay Believes He is a Wolf in First Trailer for 'Wolf' Movie

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Life is no fairy tale… Is it?" Focus Features has released an official trailer for the film titled Wolf, which recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival at the end of the fest. This is the "high concept" drama starring the very talented actor George MacKay as a boy who believes he is a wolf. When he is sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are "forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies." However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat, everything changes. Lily-Rose Depp stars as "Wildcat", with a cast including Paddy Considine, Martin McCann, Terry Notary, Fionn O'Shea, Eileen Walsh, Lola Petticrew, and Senan Jennings. When this premiered at TIFF, they didn't allow it to be screened for press, for better or worse. I'm definitely curious! MacKay is a tremendously talented actor and maybe he's doing something incredible taking on this tricky role. I just hope the rest of the film is good.

