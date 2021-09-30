CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Space Dynamics Laboratory-Built Space Telescope Leads to Accidental Discovery

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a telescope built by Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory has led to a discovery that hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects. SDL built the state-of-the-art Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer payload, known as WISE, for NASA to map and catalog the sky with far better sensitivity and resolution than previous space-based infrared survey telescopes.

CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Exploration#Other Space#Space Technology#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Sdl#Neowise#The Accident
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
