Space Dynamics Laboratory-Built Space Telescope Leads to Accidental Discovery
According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a telescope built by Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory has led to a discovery that hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects. SDL built the state-of-the-art Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer payload, known as WISE, for NASA to map and catalog the sky with far better sensitivity and resolution than previous space-based infrared survey telescopes.www.usu.edu
