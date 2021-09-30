Why The Sandman Had to Recast Constantine for Netflix and What That Means Moving Forward
Neil Gaiman has confirmed that Jenna Coleman will play both the past and present versions of Constantine in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of his comic book series, The Sandman. While many had speculated that the actress and Doctor Who star would only play the distant ancestor of the beloved paranormal investigator, with an actor stepping in to play John Constantine, Gaiman has explained why this is not the case, revealing that Coleman will play both the eighteenth-century and the present-day versions.movieweb.com
Comments / 0