CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why The Sandman Had to Recast Constantine for Netflix and What That Means Moving Forward

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Gaiman has confirmed that Jenna Coleman will play both the past and present versions of Constantine in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of his comic book series, The Sandman. While many had speculated that the actress and Doctor Who star would only play the distant ancestor of the beloved paranormal investigator, with an actor stepping in to play John Constantine, Gaiman has explained why this is not the case, revealing that Coleman will play both the eighteenth-century and the present-day versions.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most popular stars in the business, each boasting a strong track record at the box office when it comes to the action genre. Take the pair of them, throw them together in a classic two-hander burdened with a blockbuster budget, and the results are… perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Gwendoline Christie
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Green Lantern Villain Cast in Aquaman Sequel

The live-action DC world has started to thrive, with an array of both high-profile and lesser-known characters getting spotlighted in movies and on television. Among the projects DC has in the pipeline is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 cinematic epic. On Friday, a number of casting announcements were made about the upcoming film, including the addition of a pretty surprising Green Lantern villain. Pose and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions star Indya Moore has been cast as Karshon in the upcoming film. Moore, who is transgender and nonbinary, will be portraying the character, who is best known by their alter ego of The Shark.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Neilhimself
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Star Rosario Dawson is Catwoman in New DC Series

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Rosario Dawson is having a tremendous run with her career and aside from her involvement in the Star Wars franchise as one of the lead characters of the MandoVerse, the star of the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series is also voicing the iconic Batman anti-hero Catwoman in HBO Max's Batman: The Audio Adventures.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox’s Acclaimed Survival Thriller Just Landed On Netflix

After taking a break from the acting industry, with her two outings as April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise the only movies she appeared in between 2012 and 2019, Megan Fox is on the comeback trail in a big way. When Netflix vampire thriller Bone Teeth arrives...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

AMC FearFest 25th Anniversary Full Movie Lineup Announced

AMC and AMC+ have announced the return of FearFest, the annual horror and genre programming event spanning all month long from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. This year, FearFest celebrates its 25th anniversary, and the offerings include over 680 hours of programming and more than 100 unique titles, from horror classics like Halloween and The Shining to AMC Originals like The Walking Dead and Eli Roth's History of Horror. A teaser video announcing the lineup has been released, and you can watch the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Director Sam Raimi on Making Marvel Return After "Awful" Spider-Man 3 Reception

"I didn't think I would be doing another superhero movie," says Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi, who returns to superhero moviemaking with Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi, back in the director's chair for his first feature film since Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013, replaced Scott Derrickson after "creative differences" spurred the Doctor Strange director to exit in early 2020. The Kevin Feige-led Marvel tapped Loki head writer Michael Waldron to pen the start-from-scratch sequel for Raimi, who revisits the Marvel universe despite an "awful" reception to his 2007 trilogy finale Spider-Man 3.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie’s New Netflix Show Has A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Margot Robbie doesn’t have the most extensive back catalogue as a producer just yet, but her LuckyChap Entertainment already boasts a strong track record when it comes to film and television projects. I, Tonya lander her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and drew widespread critical acclaim, while Promising...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Halloween Movie Madness Is Unleashed in Retro AOL Horror Ad

Ahh, the good old days...of 1999. It doesn't seem that long ago, when we were staying Up All Night to take in the cult movies and horror classics on USA. Check out the Halloween classics presented by AOL. We've got all the spooky food groups represented. Addams Family? Check! Child's Play? Mandatory! Halloween? You betcha! The terrifying (read in Vincent Price delivery) Halloween Movie Madness is airing this Tuesday, if you have a time machine to get back to 1999.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Exorcist Reboot Will Be 'Really, Really Scary' Promises Jason Blum

Blumhouse seem to be making it their mission to have a hand in as many of the biggest horror franchises as possible, as hot on the heels of their own creations such as The Purge and Paranormal Activity and with the Halloween reboot under their belt, Jason Blum's company are now setting their eyes on injecting some new blood into The Exorcist franchise. The project will take the same angle as the 2018 revival of Michael Myers, continuing the story of the original Exorcist movie and effectively wiping out the sequels that followed, or if you want to go with a popular trend, then it could be seen as creating a branching reality that takes the story down a new route.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Sandman: First look at Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman comic

Netflix has revealed the first look at The Sandman based on the critically acclaimed comic book series by Neil Gaiman. The promo shows a scene from the first episode wherein an occult ritual led by Charles Dance captures Morpheus, played by Tom Sturridge, which sets the story in motion. This...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After The Gray Man, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Is Teaming With The Russo Brothers On Another Movie

Not unlike how the Duke of Hastings and Daphne’s love affair went aflame in Bridgerton, once Regé-Jean Page’s career in Hollywood was lit, it caught on like a wildfire. The Netflix series premiered less than a year ago, and yet the British actors is already working with some major players. Most recently, the actor worked with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and the Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the upcoming remake of The Gray Man, and he’s now signed on to work on another feature with the filmmakers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy