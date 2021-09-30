Why The Sandman Had to Recast Constantine for Netflix and What That Means Moving Forward

Blumhouse seem to be making it their mission to have a hand in as many of the biggest horror franchises as possible, as hot on the heels of their own creations such as The Purge and Paranormal Activity and with the Halloween reboot under their belt, Jason Blum's company are now setting their eyes on injecting some new blood into The Exorcist franchise. The project will take the same angle as the 2018 revival of Michael Myers, continuing the story of the original Exorcist movie and effectively wiping out the sequels that followed, or if you want to go with a popular trend, then it could be seen as creating a branching reality that takes the story down a new route.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO