Harbor View Neighborhood Association Meeting Set for October 4

The next meeting of the Harbor View Neighborhood Association will be on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 6pm. Please note the meeting will be a hybrid, In Person and on Zoom. The In Person meeting will be held in the Salesian Boys and Girls Club cafeteria, across from the Brooke Charter School on Byron Street. You can access the meeting from the front door or from the rear door on Wordsworth Street which is the handicap entry to avoid the stairs. Since we will be indoors masks will be worn and the cafeteria is large enough for social distancing.