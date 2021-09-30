New Mexico social studies curriculum open to public comment
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking for public comment on a new social studies curriculum. The department is overhauling what children K-12 learn in history, civics and geography. It's the first major update since 2001, and would add events like the 9/11 attacks and the global coronavirus pandemic. It would also require more learning of the history and cultures of Indigenous peoples, and add new topics to high school history, including the civil rights struggles of LGBTQ people.www.krwg.org
