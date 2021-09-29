How This Startup is Reimagining Deck Robo-Care

Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index found that 41 percent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year due to burnout and a lack of workplace flexibility—this is what industry experts are referring to as The Great Reshuffle1. While this figure is staggering, there are actions organizations can take to help attract and retain employees. We believe adopting new flexible workplace approaches, working models, and employee experience platforms are critical to improving engagement, employee wellbeing, and helping people succeed. As companies adapt to hybrid work environments and re-open their physical offices, the time is right to rethink your employee experience strategies. Today, we are releasing new resources, research, and tools to help companies accelerate their employee experience (EX) strategies to meet the ever-changing needs of employees.
