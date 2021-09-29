How This Startup is Reimagining Deck Robo-Care

It’s not the first time that the native token of the Avalanche blockchain has encountered wild fluctuations. In February, AVAX shot as high as $60 only to reach a nadir in June and July. But after bottoming at $9.34, AVAX is now beyond $60 and is currently trading at $76. This has earned it a spot in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with $16 billion, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro. Avalanche is among the layer-one blockchains tagged as “Ethereum killers” that appear to have reduced the recent dominance of the top altcoin in terms of total locked value (TVL). Of the $170 billion in TVL, Ethereum presently controls 67% based on data from Defi Llama. But while the number appears high, it’s actually much lower than February when it contained about 96% in TVL.

