Steven Wayne Fulfer, 60, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on Monday September, 20, 2021 in his residence. Steven was born on August 28, 1961 in Iowa Park, TX to Jon Wayne & Carolyn Dalton Fulfer. He is married to Pamela Rice. He worked in construction. Steven was good hearted, loving, generous man, and loved to make people laugh. He was always there to help when people needed him and will be missed by all his loved one and friends.