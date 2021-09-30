9-30 OT with Zevon

View more in
Dallas, TX
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
A man got a $54,000 bill for COVID-19 tests in Texas.Jordan'sTexas State
Experts advise: 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live inAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Police Still Searching for Sidney Palmer, Now Missing for Over Three WeeksSherrell WritesDallas, TX
Canine Companions for Independence holds annual event celebrating the bond between humans and their dogsStacey DoudCoppell, TX
Thousands mobilize into downtown Dallas in protest of recent Texas abortion legislationJalyn SmootTexas State
Related
Houston Chronicle
Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
Page Six
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official
Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
See The Cryptic Messages Brian Laundrie Shared Before Gabby Petito Died
"Let her go, let her go, GOD BLESS HER, wherever she may be," one of the posts said.
Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas teen cheerleader, has been placed on a ventilator.
Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas teen cheerleader, has been placed on a ventilator. According to her family, Makayla Noble, the Texas adolescent who was paralyzed after a horrific tumbling accident, has been placed on a ventilator after continuing to have breathing troubles. The 16-year-old Prosper resident began treatment for pneumonia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update
Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27
American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
Shropshire Star
How a humble Black Country schoolgirl became Hollywood's highest-paid actress
We look at the life of Madeleine Carroll, who was hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world. At the one end of Herbert Street lies the A41 Expressway, which now separates it from the green expanse of Dartmouth Park. At the other end is the service yard for a retail park.
BBC
Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'
Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B & Offset Get Roasted For 'Mortal Kombat' Outfits At Paris Balenciaga Show
Paris, France – Cardi B and Offset have become one of Hip Hop’s “it” couples since hooking up in February 2017, but even they aren’t immune to the social media jokes. On Saturday (October 2), Cardi and Offset — who welcomed their second child together last month — hit the...
‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Shows Off New Tattoo, Explains Meaning Behind It
Brandi Passante unveiled a new tattoo on social media today. The Storage Wars star had the word “free” written on her finger. And a tiny blackbird emerges from the last letter. According to Passante, a lot of fans have asked if the ink is an artistic tribute to the song Free Bird—and the answer is no. The drawing is actually a tribute to Passante’s escape from domestic violence.
My husband didn't invite me on vacation
I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.
Popculture
Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44
Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The ‘Reba’ Cast: Then and Now [PICTURES]
Reba McEntire's WB television series Reba is on TV all the time, so while it may not seem as though it's been that long since it debuted, it's actually been 20 years! That means the beloved cast we're still watching on TV -- McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Joanna Garcia and more -- look a bit different than they did back then.
Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village
Located in Olympia about 20 miles south of Olympia, Bucoda is a tiny town of about 670 people. For most of the year, it’s quiet, calm, and rather mundane … but when October comes around, it really comes to life. Bucoda transforms into “Boocoda,” a Halloween village you won’t want to miss out on. Washington […] The post Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village appeared first on Only In Your State.
New York Post
Jean Hale, ‘Batman’ and ‘In Like Flint’ star, dead at 82
“Batman” actress Jean Hale has died at the age of 82. Her family announced the news on Monday and said she died from natural causes at her home in Santa Monica on Aug. 3, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Salt Lake City native was best known for playing Polly,...
elpaisanoonline.com
Weekly Horoscopes: October 4-10
This week doing a good deed might not be the most pleasant thing to do. Following your conscience can be rewarding. Doing what is right is very fulfilling. Therefore be ready to be rewarded back for your good deeds. Pisces. This week will be a great time to reflect on...
The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike
If you want to see something spectacular, there’s a boardwalk trail in Hawaii that leads to waterfalls that you must see. Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail is an incredible hike that will take you over boardwalks and through a bamboo forest, all the way to stunning waterfalls. This easy hike is one that the whole […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
Popculture
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed
Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’
Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0