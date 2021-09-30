CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man sought in fatal shooting of dog-walker

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCy5TLY00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of killing another Albuquerque man after the victim’s service dog was shot and wounded for reportedly barking at the gunman, police said.

The warrant issued Tuesday seeks Xavier Marquez, 22, on suspicion of murder and extreme animal cruelty along with firing a weapon at an occupied home.

Shawn Lynch, 34, was fatally shot and his dog wounded on Sept. 22. Another shot fired by Marquez went into a nearby home and lodged in the mattress of a sleeping woman who escaped injury, police said.

The death added to Albuquerque’s record number of homicides this year with at least 85 as of Monday, according to police records.

Witnesses told investigators that Lynch was walking his dog on a street and headed for a friend’s house where they encountered Marquez as he sat in a truck.

The complaint said Marquez got out of the truck and yelled at the dog before shooting and wounding the animal.

When Lynch objected, he was shot in the head and left on the street, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told police that 10 shots were fired and Lynch was struck by bullets at least four times. They said Marquez fled in a moped.

Lynch was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday, five days after the shooting.

His dog named Yessica survived after veterinarians removed a 9 mm bullet from one of the animal’s legs during emergency surgery, authorities said.

Court records also show Marquez was out on bail on charges stemming from a different violent attack.

According to the documents, police arrested Marquez on Aug. 20 on accusations of punching two people in the face after his car caught fire in front of a shoe store.

One of the people was an off-duty police officer, who was trying to keep him from leaving the scene of the fire.

Marquez was released without bond on assault charges and told not to have any guns, court records show, and he was given one of the least restrictive bail conditions because he had no prior violent convictions.

Comments / 8

Related
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Deputy shot suspect who stabbed him with machete

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy was stabbed by a suspect before firing two rounds and wounding his attacker, authorities said Monday. The American Press reports that the suspect, Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville, was recovering from surgery at a central Louisiana hospital following the Sunday evening attack.
LEESVILLE, LA
The Associated Press

Family of man killed by FBI wants video of shooting released

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Family members of a man shot and killed by an FBI agent in Oakland last month demanded Monday authorities release surveillance video of what happened. The family of Jonathan Cortez, 31, also asked for the names of the FBI agents and other law enforcement officers who were serving a search warrant when the fatal shooting happened Sept. 13 in the Fruitvale neighborhood, KTVU-TV reported.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

2 officers injured in large brawl at Florida high school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two officers were injured when a large fight broke out at a South Florida high school just after the dismissal bell Monday. Fort Lauderdale Police had few details about the fight at Dillard High School, but said the school resource officer was notified of a huge fight on campus and was injured when he intervened. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, Detective Ali Adamson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
Albuquerque, NM
Pets & Animals
The Associated Press

Convicted murderer, rapist dies in prison after 21 years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 53-year-old man convicted of multiple murders and rape in the ’90s has died in prison after 21 years there, officials said. The Oregon Department of Corrections said Monday that Sebastian Shaw died in Oregon State Penitentiary custody on Saturday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Shaw entered prison...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog#Guns#Animal Cruelty#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

597K+
Followers
324K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy