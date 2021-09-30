Endo Presents New Investigational Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) Survey Data at American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) Annual Meeting
Survey data indicated a high level of consensus among expert hand surgeons for using CCH for the treatment of metacarpophalangeal (MP) and/or joint contractures of varying severity and MP and/or interphalangeal thumb contractures; data also achieved consensus for using CCH for treating proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint contractures of varying severities.www.kpvi.com
