Endo Presents New Investigational Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) Survey Data at American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) Annual Meeting

Cover picture for the articleSurvey data indicated a high level of consensus among expert hand surgeons for using CCH for the treatment of metacarpophalangeal (MP) and/or joint contractures of varying severity and MP and/or interphalangeal thumb contractures; data also achieved consensus for using CCH for treating proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint contractures of varying severities.

Newswise

Researcher Presented New Data about the Heart and COVID-19 and Other Key Topics at Heart Rhythm Society 2021 Annual Scientific Sessions

Newswise — EDISON, NJ – October 5, 2021... The Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology Research at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, an expert in heart rhythm abnormalities and the heart’s electrical system, presented new data about the heart and COVID-19 and other key topics at the Heart Rhythm Society 2021 Annual Scientific Sessions held in Boston, MA, July 26-30.
EDISON, NJ
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cornelis Networks Introduces New Worldwide Partner Program To Enable End-To-End Fabric Support For Omni-Path Express Solutions

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cornelis Networks, a technology leader delivering Omni-Path Express™, a purpose-built, high performance fabric accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads, announces the introduction of the Cornelis Networks Partner Program, designed to enable partners to effectively deliver the industry's most advanced fabric solutions.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Piglets suffer from pregnancy problems

URBANA, Ill. — When pigs get hit with significant illnesses during key stages of pregnancy, their immune response may negatively affect developing piglets, making them less productive on the farm. New research from the University of Illinois shows that when those piglets — especially males — experience a second stressor...
KPVI Newschannel 6

BAI Communications closes acquisition of Mobilitie, cementing its extended reach and services across North America

NEW YORK and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- BAI Communications, a global communications infrastructure provider, today announced the close of its acquisition of Mobilitie, one of the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure companies in the United States. News of the agreement between the two companies was first announced on 28 June this year.
