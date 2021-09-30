CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical race theory makes some people uncomfortable. We should teach it in Wisconsin schools anyway.

Post-Crescent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is responsible for teaching children about race and racism?. Is it the responsibility of parents? Schools? Society?. Actually, it’s all of the above. I mostly learned about the evils of racism from my family. My parents and my grandparents passed on their experiences. They owned the Ebony Black Encyclopedia set, had books by famous Black authors, and shared their personal stories.

Comments / 25

Matt Dupre
4d ago

I does nothing for education! Let’s get proficient in reading,writing,arithmetic’s before we worry about race and racism… they really have to dig deep to find racism anymore…

Reply(1)
20
Gladhe8her
4d ago

Maybe it should be taught in Moscow, has no place in the classroom in the USA. It's nothing more than a marxist manifesto designed to shame all white skinned people world wide that they are inherently racist due to the color of their skin. Which in itself is racist. Should be burned in the same bonfire as the Quran.

Reply
15
Doug Gavinski
4d ago

By all means let's teach our children to hate based on skin color. That is exactly what this type of curriculum teaches. NOT IN ANY UNITED STATES SCHOOL, EVER!!

Reply
12
