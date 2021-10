JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians have less than two days to enter their name into the state’s vaccine incentive program before the final drawing. Back in July, the governor along with the state’s health department announced Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (VIP), giving 900 Missourians a chance to win thousands of dollars as long as they got at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the Department of Health and Senior Services 650,000 people have thrown their name in the hat for a chance to win with the final drawing later this week.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO