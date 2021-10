Hiker Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, said he believed he had spoken with Brian Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina – close to the border with Tennessee. Audio of his 911 call was made public. He said the alleged Mr Laundrie was “talking wild” about having to get to California to see a girlfriend. “There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he told the New York Post.Police from the Moab City Police Department have been accused of covering up bodycam footage in which Gabby Petito...

PETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO